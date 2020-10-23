House shot in Cape Girardeau

The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau police responded to the 2200 block of Good Hope Street just after midnight yesterday morning to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered spent shell casings in the roadway and bullet holes in the side of a home. There were no injuries, and no suspects have been identified. There is also no new information is available regarding a midday shooting Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. A person was superficially wounded while driving at Hanover and Bloomfield streets. The victim traveled to the 300 block of South Spring Street, where authorities responded.

