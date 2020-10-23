Contractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/57/U.S. 60 cloverleaf interchange in Sikeston, at mile marker 66. As work is underway, you should anticipate ramp and exit closures near the interchange. The work will take place overnight Tuesday, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Closures will be in place at:

Ramp 1A: I-57 southbound to I-55 southbound

Ramp 66A: I-57 northbound to I-55 northbound

Exit 66A: I-55 northbound to I-57 northbound