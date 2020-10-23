Illinois seeking to extradite alleged child sex offender

Illinois authorities are working to extradite a man from Washington state who is wanted on several child sexual abuse charges. Dmitriy Seleznev was arrested Oct. 7 in Vancouver, Washington, on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for five counts involving child pornography, two counts of indecent solicitation of a minor, two counts of traveling to meet a minor and two counts of grooming. He has a bond set at $500,000. Seleznev has refused extradition to Union County and is being held at the Clark County Jail in Vancouver. The process of obtaining a Governor’s Warrant for the extradition of Seleznev has commenced.

Like this: Like Loading...