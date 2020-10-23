Notre Dame’s 25th Annual 3-Day Crafts, Gifts & Collectibles Show Cancelled

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current health guidelines, Notre Dame Regional High School has decided to cancel its upcoming Crafts, Gifts & Collectibles Show. Notre Dame hopes to have the continued support of the community as we work hard to do what is best for the health and safety of our vendors, students, parents, and the general public.

“I truly love working with all of the vendors and will miss the energy and excitement this year,” said craft show organizer Deana Pecord. “This has been such a difficult decision. All of the Performing and Visual Arts students gain so much by serving the vendors and interacting with the patrons.”

The Annual 3-Day Crafts, Gifts & Collectibles Show takes place on the campus of Notre Dame Regional High School. Students in the Performing and Visual Arts assist vendors with load-in and load-out of their booths, serve vendors food and drink during the show and watch over the booth to allow vendors to take a break. The craft show has an average of 5,000 individuals who visit the craft show and all proceeds benefit the Performing and Visual Arts at Notre Dame Regional High School.