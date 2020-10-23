Oct. 22nd Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 17 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander County has 4 new cases, Hardin, Johnson, and Pulaski Counties each have 3, and Massac and Union Counties each have 2. There are 13 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,654 cases, 1,082 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 109 (65 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 51 (38 recoveries)

Johnson: 357 (214 recoveries)

Massac: 144 (85 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 34 (19 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 225 (180 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 734 (481 recoveries, 21 deaths)