Oct. 22nd Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 17 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander County has 4 new cases, Hardin, Johnson, and Pulaski Counties each have 3, and Massac and Union Counties each have 2. There are 13 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,654 cases, 1,082 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 109 (65 recoveries, 1 death)
Hardin: 51 (38 recoveries)
Johnson: 357 (214 recoveries)
Massac: 144 (85 recoveries, 2 deaths)
Pope: 34 (19 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 225 (180 recoveries, 1 death)
Union: 734 (481 recoveries, 21 deaths)