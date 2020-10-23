PSC Sets Intervention Deadline In Ameren Missouri Natural Gas AAO Case

Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking an Accounting Authority Order (AAO) authorizing it to track and defer, in a regulatory asset, all extraordinary costs and certain foregone revenues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This AAO request applies to Ameren Missouri’s provision of natural gas service to its Missouri customers.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than November 10, 2020, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-0360, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov .

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

Ameren Missouri provides natural gas service to approximately 132,350 customers in 25 Missouri counties (Audrain, Bollinger, Boone, Butler, Callaway, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Cooper, Dent, Gasconade, Howard, Lincoln, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, Phelps, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, St. Charles, Saline, Scott, Stoddard and Warren).