Cairo Bridge fully reopens

The Ohio River “Cairo” bridge connecting Cairo, Illinois, to Wickliffe, Kentucky, was reopened to normal two-way traffic flow Friday. The bridge had been limited to one lane of traffic since late August while work crews replaced bridge joints and sections of pavement. It was also closed to all traffic during the month of August to allow roadway improvements along the Kentucky approach to the bridge. That work included nearly 2 miles of new concrete surface, a section of new asphalt pavement raising the elevation of the driving surface, and reinforcement of shoulder areas. Planning is underway for a new span to replace the Cairo Bridge. Construction on the new span is expected to start in the next 5-10 years. You can learn more about the new bridge at www.us51bridge.com. The website also allows the public to submit comments about the project through Oct. 30.

