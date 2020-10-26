Monday, OCtober 26th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

28-year-old Florida Man James Fleurant was arrested early yesterday for misuse of the 9-1-1 system after he placed a bizarre 1:45 a.m. call to the police emergency line. Fleurant told an operator that he was “seeing aliens, little ones flying low to the ground.”

The Vero Beach resident added that he did not want “to go Independence Day on them,” an apparent reference to the movie starring Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, and Bill Pullman.

In the 1996 film, an invasion by alien aircraft is repelled, but not before earthlings suffer widespread death and destruction. Fleurant is locked up on $500 bond on the misdemeanor charge. His rap sheet includes convictions for battery, theft, and probation violation.