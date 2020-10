Oct. 23rd – 25th Cape County COVID Update

Over the weekend, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 91 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 4 new probable cases, and 56 new recoveries. There are 2,721 confirmed cases and 113 probable cases. This brings the total to 2,834 cases with 2,258 recoveries, and 49 deaths in the county. 670 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,659 are in the City of Cape, and 505 are in Jackson.

Friday, Oct. 23rd Reports:

Bollinger – 630 cases (583 confirmed, 47 probable), 515 recoveries, 2 deaths

12 new confirmed

3 new probable

12 new recoveries

Perry – 902 cases (834 confirmed, 68 probable), 852 recoveries, 9 deaths

10 new confirmed

16 new recoveries

Scott – 1,435 cases, 1,099 recoveries, 21 deaths

11 new cases

19 new recoveries

Stoddard – 1,005 cases, 811 recoveries, 20 deaths

16 new cases

14 new recoveries