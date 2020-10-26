Oct. 23rd Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 34 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander and Pope Counties each had 4 new cases, Johnson County had 8, Massac County had 3, Pulaski County had 2, and Union County had 13. There are 38 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,688 cases, 1,120 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 113 (67 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 51 (38 recoveries)

Johnson: 365 (234 recoveries)

Massac: 147 (87 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 38 (19 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 227 (184 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 747 (491 recoveries, 21 deaths)