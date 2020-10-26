Stolen vehicles and weapons in Perryville

On Friday around 4:30 a.m., the Perryville Police Department began receiving calls about unlocked vehicles that had been entered and items removed during the overnight hours. They also received two stolen vehicle reports. The first vehicle stolen is a 2010 maroon GMC Acadia bearing MO license plate XC9V5C. The second stolen vehicle is a 2013 silver Chevrolet Sonic bearing MO license plate EA4A3X. Both vehicles had keys in them at the time of theft. A total of 13 vehicles were reportedly gone through during the night, spread across the city. Home security video of the suspects show at least one person armed with what appears to be a semi-automatic pistol. The suspect seen in the video is wearing a PUMA brand sweatshirt and University of Missouri (MU) black sweat pants. The video can be found on the Perryville PD Facebook Page. A .357 revolver was stolen from one of the vehicles and later recovered by Festus Police Department from a vehicle in Festus that had items taken from it. There was also a Nitro X crossbow taken with the handgun that has not been recovered yet. There are at least three male suspects that can be seen on the security footage. They should be considered armed and you should not approach if you recognize any of the individuals. Anyone who has information about the suspects or vehicles involved should contact the Perryville Police Department at (573)547-4546 or your local law enforcement agency. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1562365920616716

