Oct. 24th – 26th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 68 new cases of COVID19 in the region since Saturday. Alexander County has 6 new cases, Hardin County has 2, Johnson County has 8, Massac County has 4, Pulaski County has 7, and Union County has 28. There are 11 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,756 cases, 1,131 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 119 (69 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 53 (38 recoveries)

Johnson: 386 (235 recoveries)

Massac: 151 (89 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 38 (19 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 234 (185 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 775 (496 recoveries, 21 deaths)