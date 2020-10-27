Patriot Medical Devices brings jobs and PPE manufacturing to State of Missouri

Last week, Patriot Medical Devices, a personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturer, celebrated a ribbon cutting at their facility in Cape Girardeau. This facility plans to hire more than 20 workers to fill high quality manufacturing jobs in the near future with more jobs expected as they grow. Patriot Medical Devices launched during the COVID-19 public health emergency in response to the increased need for PPE. Currently, the company is producing disposable 3-ply surgical masks, and they plan to expand and produce N95 masks and other PPE in the near future. Masks are critical in the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 not only in Missouri, but the entire country.

The founders of Patriot Medical Devices decided to locate the company in Missouri due to our state’s strong business climate. During the hiring process, they are making a concerted effort to hire veterans, and they plan to continue to do so as they grow.

Patriot Medical Devices collaborated with the Missouri Works program, an incentive tool to help companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

To learn more about Missouri Works, visit https://ded.mo.gov/programs/business/missouri-works.