Tuesday, Octiber 27th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Deputies in Anderson County, Tennessee didn’t need to dust for prints while investigating a recent theft after a severed finger was found at the crime scene. A stolen log splitter in the Marlow Community was reported to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday.

A severed finger, a cell phone, tools, and other items were also reported to be found on the victim’s property. Detectives found Hugh Seeber was dropped off at Methodist Medical Center with a missing finger.

The 50-year-old was then taken to UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Anderson County Detective Sean Flynn met him there, bringing the severed finger with him. Seeber was charged with felony theft of property.