Wapappello man formally charged in shooting death of Poplar Bluff woman

A Wappapello man has been formally charged with the shooting death of a Poplar Bluff woman after an autopsy was performed on her. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department reports that 54 year old Bobbie Aden was charged with felony 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action after 52 year old Lelena Guard was found dead in a camper located near County Road 522 in Wappapello on Thursday. Aden answered authorities, stating that Guard had shot herself. She was found lying on the floor of the camper with several gunshot wounds. After he was taken into custody, investigators found that his testimony on the shooting didn’t match the evidence found at the scene of the crime, leading to his formal charges. He is currently being held without bond at the Wayne County Jail, and has a bond hearing set for Thursday at 9 am.

Like this: Like Loading...