FBI seeks information about crimes perpetrated by deceased murderer

The FBI is asking the public to forward information on any crimes possibly perpetrated by a deceased murderer. Richard Davis — who used several aliases, including “Dick,” “Nash” and “William Davis” — died in 2012 at the age of 70. Authorities linked him to the 1974 homicide of a young girl in Missoula, Montana, and the 1973 attempted abduction of an 8-year-old girl in New York. Though Davis primarily resided in Pennsylvania and South Dakota in the 1960s, New York in the 1970s and Arkansas in the 1970s until his death, he traveled extensively across the country, including Missouri. Through the years, he worked as a security guard and bus driver and volunteered at Big Brothers/Big Sisters in Arkansas. He was known to smoke menthol cigarettes and drove various vehicles — Nash Rambler, 1960s; Oldsmobile 98, 1970s; blue pickup, 1970s and 1980s; and truck with sleeper cab, early 2000s. He carried a folding knife and a handgun. Anyone with information about crimes he may have committed should contact the FBI at (800) CALL-FBI or visit www.tips.fbi.gov.

