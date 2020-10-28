Oct. 27th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 24 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander County has 8 new cases, Hardin County has 1, Johnson and Massac Counties each have 2, Pulaski County has 5, and Union County has 6. There are 16 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,780 cases, 1,147 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 127 (69 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 54 (39 recoveries)

Johnson: 388 (241 recoveries)

Massac: 153 (90 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 38 (20 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 239 (186 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 781 (502 recoveries, 21 deaths)