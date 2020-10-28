Wednesday, Ocitber 28th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A woman was arrested for DUI after deputies caught her driving her Jeep on its rim and swerving into traffic in Florida. A Monroe County deputies said they saw 32-year-old Krystal Berglund driving her black northbound Jeep on the Seven Mile Bridge around 5:20 p.m. on Friday after receiving a be-on-the-lookout alert for a reckless car.

The deputy said the driver’s side rear tire was gone and the Jeep was being driven on the rim, which was disintegrating and throwing debris onto the road. The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the Oregon woman kept driving and was seen swerving into oncoming traffic.

Multiple cars had to take evasive action to avoid crashing. Berglund told the deputy that she wasn’t aware she was missing a tire. She was taken to jail and was arrested for DUI, reckless driving, and battery.