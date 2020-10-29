Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Dowd vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

The Appellate Judicial Commission is accepting applications for judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, to fill the impending vacancy to be created by the December 31, 2020, retirement of Judge Robert Dowd Jr. after more than four decades of judicial service – the longest of any current sitting judge. You are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at EDJudgeVacancy@courts.mo.gov, or by postal mail to Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District Judge Vacancy, P.O. Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The nomination form is available online at https://www.courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=168353.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020.

Interested persons may download the application and instructions online at

https://www.courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=168353.

Persons who applied for the Richter vacancy on the Eastern District appeals

court who wish to be considered for this vacancy are not required to submit

new applications but must notify the commission of their desire to be

considered and provide any supplemental materials or new reference letters

they wish considered pursuant to the instructions for applicants.

The commission expects to meet Thursday and Friday, January 14 and 15,

2021, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District in the Old Post

Office at 815 Olive Street in St. Louis, to interview applicants and select

a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The commission

reserves the right to conduct the interviews using remote technology if

necessary due to COVID 19 health concerns and recommendations. Regardless

of their format, the interviews will be open to the public. The names of

those to be interviewed and information relating to the number and

characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the

beginning of the interviews.