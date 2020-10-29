Oct. 28th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 20 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander County has 3 new cases, Hardin County has 1, Johnson County has 9, Massac County has 2, and Union County has 5. There are 18 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,800 cases, 1,165 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 130 (72 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 55 (40 recoveries)

Johnson: 397 (247 recoveries)

Massac: 155 (90 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 38 (20 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 239 (187 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 786 (509 recoveries, 21 deaths)