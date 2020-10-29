Substance abuse coalition receives ‘epic’ grant funds

A Cape Girardeau coalition focused on preventing youth substance abuse while promoting healthy lifestyles is receiving some “epic” funding from the federal government. EPIC, short for Early Prevention Impacts Communities, announced this week it has been awarded two grants valued at more than $1.4 million, which will help the organization continue existing programs while providing additional community resources. The grants are from the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that works to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on America’s communities. The funding includes a five-year $1,250,000 Strategic Prevention Framework-Partnership for Success (SPF-PFS) grant and a $200,000 Sober Truth on Preventing Underage Drinking (STOP Act) grant to be paid over the next four years. EPIC recently completed its 10th and final year of grant funding through the Drug Free Communities (DFC) program, which provided the coalition $125,000 a year in program support. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

