Thursday, October 29th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Maybe he wanted to sleep on it? A man broke into a restaurant in the UK — and was found passed out in the bathroom the next day, beside a mop-bucket filled with bottles of booze and a half-eaten cheesecake.

The owner of 808 Bar and Kitchen in Sunderland discovered the would-be thief early Saturday after following the sound of his snoring. “We opened the toilet foyer door and there he was, our very own Sleeping Beauty knocking out some zzzzzz’s and leading us to his very position thanks to some very hefty snoring,” the owner wrote on Facebook.

“All jokes aside, in situations like these it’s frustrating to think that these scumbags are breaking into people’s businesses when times are already hard enough in the current climate,” he added. The sleeping suspect was taken into custody.