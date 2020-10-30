Friday, October 30th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Florida Cops say that an Uber driver was assaulted by a passenger who was told that he would have to wear a mask if he wanted to ride in the victim’s vehicle. According to an arrest affidavit, 30-year-old Christopher Vacha summoned an Uber around 4:30 a.m. to a waterfront apartment complex in Treasure Island.

When the car arrived, 68-year-old driver Raymond Jackson told Vacha “he had to wear a mask or he could not ride.” Vacha, investigators allege, then “blew into Jackson’s face through driver window.”

When Jackson exited his car, Vacha punched him in the face. Vacha was arrested for aggravated battery on a person aged 65 or older, a felony. He was also charged with resisting for allegedly ignoring police orders to place his hands behind his back.