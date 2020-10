Oct. 29th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 1 new COVID-19 related death, 41 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1 new probable case, and 26 new recoveries. There are 2,883 confirmed cases and 120 probable cases. This brings the total to 3,003 cases with 2,376 recoveries, and 51 deaths in the county. 701 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,752 are in the City of Cape, and 550 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 681 cases (631 confirmed, 50 probable), 537 recoveries, 4 deaths

6 new confirmed

Perry – 939 cases (871 confirmed, 68 probable), 882 recoveries, 9 deaths

Scott – 1,528 cases, 1,240 recoveries, 27 deaths

Stoddard – 1,114 cases, 918 recoveries, 22 deaths

21 new cases

27 new recoveries