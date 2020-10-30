Oct. 29th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 28 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander and Johnson Counties each have 10 new cases; Hardin, Pope, and Pulaski Counties each have 1, Massac County has 3, and Union County has 2. There are 12 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,828 cases, 1,177 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 140 (74 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 56 (40 recoveries)

Johnson: 407 (250 recoveries)

Massac: 158 (92 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 39 (20 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 240 (187 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 788 (514 recoveries, 21 deaths)