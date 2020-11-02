Fire Crews respond to apartment fire on N. Frederick St. in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 400 block of Frederick Street on Friday morning just before noon. Heavy smoke and fire could be seen from a large 2 story residential structure. All occupants were reported to be out of the apartments. Firefighters determined the source was located on the second floor kitchen area. They initiated an aggressive interior fire attack, but the flames had already extended into the attic area above the kitchen thus requiring more resources to bring the fire under control. A second alarm assignment was requested to assist at the scene and cover Cape Girardeau fire stations. Fire units were there for about 3 hours. No injuries were reported and there was about $45,000 worth of damage. The fire is being investigated as an accidental electrical fire, but the investigation is ongoing.

