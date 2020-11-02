Monday, November 2nd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A woman attempting to elaborately dine and dash from a Burnaby, British Columbia restaurant found herself in an embarrassing situation instead. A newly-released video by Burnaby RCMP shows the woman attempting to leave without paying her bill by crawling into the ceiling vent in the women’s washroom.

Police said the manager of the unnamed restaurant called them, and when officers arrived, they went to the kitchen as the woman could be heard crawling above the ceiling tiles there. She didn’t make it much further and fell through the ceiling, right into the path of an officer who then arrested her.

Police said the woman did not require further medical attention and the restaurant did not press criminal charges after taking into account her “life circumstances and struggles.” Police released this video Thursday as part of their ongoing series about officers on the front lines.