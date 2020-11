Oct. 30th – Nov. 1st Cape County COVID Update

Over the weekend, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 96 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 13 new probable cases, and 176 new recoveries. There are 2,979 confirmed cases and 133 probable cases. This brings the total to 3,112 cases with 2,552 recoveries, and 53 deaths in the county. 735 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,797 are in the City of Cape, and 580 are in Jackson.

Friday Reports:

Bollinger – 695 cases (642 confirmed, 53 probable), 537 recoveries, 6 deaths

2 new deaths

11 new confirmed

3 new probable

Perry – 990 cases (915 confirmed, 75 probable), 904 recoveries, 9 deaths

42 new confirmed

7 new probable

22 new recoveries

Scott – 1,528 cases, 1,240 recoveries, 27 deaths

Stoddard – 1,114 cases, 918 recoveries, 23 deaths

1 new death

14 new cases

25 new recoveries