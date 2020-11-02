Oct. 30th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 28 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander and Hardin Counties each had 2 new cases, Johnson County had 9, Massac County had 4, Pope County had 1, and Union County had 10. There were 8 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,856 cases, 1,185 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 142 (74 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 58 (40 recoveries)

Johnson: 416 (254 recoveries)

Massac: 162 (92 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 40 (20 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 240 (187 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 798 (518 recoveries, 21 deaths)