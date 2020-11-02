Work Zone Lane Restriction on U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge on Monday, Nov 2

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans intermittent daytime work zone lane restrictions on the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge today. The brief intermittent work zone lane restrictions are to allow repairs to navigation lights on the bridge structure. Much of the work can be completed by climbers working atop the bridge piers below the deck. However, some brief lane restrictions may be required to facilitate the work. These brief intermittent work zone restrictions are likely to be in place from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will attempt to provide timely notice if the work is completed earlier than expected.

