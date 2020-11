The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed on the following dates:

Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in observance of Veterans Day. Normal operations will resume on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Thursday, November 26, 2020, and Friday, November 27, 2020, in observance of Thanksgiving. Normal operations will resume on Monday, November 30, 2020.

