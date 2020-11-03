Election Day is finally here in Missouri. Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you can still vote. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said that local election authorities have been hard at work all year.

Ashcroft has delivered to them 25,000 face masks, 17,000 face shields, and 500 gallons of hand sanitizer, among other things. Dozens of county clerks have used funding provided by Ashcroft’s office to buy thousands of disposable pens.