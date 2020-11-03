Email breach at Perry County Memorial may have exposed patient data

A pair of employee email accounts at Perry County Memorial Hospital were reportedly accessed without authorization recently, potentially exposing private patient information of “some individuals.” Perry County Memorial hospital said the email accounts were accessed on or around Aug. 23. The hospital is notifying individuals whose personal information may have been exposed. There have been no reports of identity theft as a result of the incident. While the hospital said it has no evidence any personal information has been used inappropriately, affected people should remain vigilant and monitor bank statements and credit reports carefully and report any discrepancies to law enforcement. Identity theft monitoring services are being provided to any individuals whose Social Security numbers were potentially divulged. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Like this: Like Loading...