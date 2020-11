Nov. 2nd Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 41 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 3 new probable cases, and 140 new recoveries. There are 3,020 confirmed cases and 136 probable cases. This brings the total to 3,156 cases with 2,692 recoveries, and 53 deaths in the county. 749 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,815 are in the City of Cape, and 592 are in Jackson.

Saturday – Monday Reports:

Bollinger – 726 cases (673 confirmed, 53 probable), 555 recoveries, 7 deaths

1 new deaths

31 new confirmed

18 new recoveries

Perry – 1,026 cases (950 confirmed, 76 probable), 930 recoveries, 9 deaths

35 new confirmed

1 new probable

26 new recoveries

Scott – 1,528 cases, 1,240 recoveries, 27 deaths

Stoddard – 1,180 cases, 978 recoveries, 23 deaths

52 new cases

60 new recoveries