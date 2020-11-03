Oct. 31st – Nov. 2nd Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 66 new cases of COVID19 in the region since Saturday. Alexander County has 7 new cases, Hardin County has 1, Johnson County has 22, Massac County has 11, Pope County has 3, Pulaski County has 4, and Union County has 17. There are 16 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,922 cases, 1,201 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 149 (76 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 59 (40 recoveries)

Johnson: 438 (260 recoveries)

Massac: 173 (92 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 43 (22 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 245 (187 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 815 (524 recoveries, 21 deaths)