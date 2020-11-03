Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police charged a Youngstown, Ohio woman with child endangerment after her child grabbed a gun from inside her purse and fired a shot inside a Sam’s Club store. The shooting occurred Saturday at the Sam’s Club in Boardman, Ohio.

According to the police report, 31-year-old Amanda Karr told officers that her 7-year-old child was in the bottom of the shopping cart with her purse that contained the gun in a concealed compartment.

She said she looked away for a short time, heard the boom and realized her child had pulled the gun out of her purse, released the safety, and pulled the trigger. Police confirmed Karr does have a concealed carry permit.

Although no one was struck by a bullet, both a store employee and a customer complained of leg pain following the shot, and officers discovered both bullet fragments and pieces of plastic believed to be from a shopping cart scattered around the area. Karr’s arraignment is scheduled for today (November 3rd).