Cape Girardeau man arrested for multiple drug and firearm charges

On Monday, the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of William and Fountain. Officers responded, searched the area on foot, and remained in the area for continued patrols. Shortly after, an officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation near the 300-block of North Fountain. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, observed evidence of drug distribution in plain sight and detained the occupant. , Gene Tyrone Wren, a 41-year-old male from Cape Girardeau. The officer recovered 6 bags of meth, weighing 24 grams; 101 MDMA (ecstasy) pills and a 4 gram bag of MDMA; 2 grams of heroin; a loaded DPMS AR-15 rifle; a loaded Intratec 9mm; and additional drug distribution paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A warrant was issued for 41-year-old Gene Wren, of Cape Girardeau, for distribution of meth, distribution of MDMA, distribution of heroin, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. Wren is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office where he is being held on a $25,000.00 cash only bond.

Like this: Like Loading...