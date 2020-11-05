Discovery Playhouse to Host Ribbon Cutting

Discovery Playhouse, with the help of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their 10 year anniversary, in their current facility. Discovery Playhouse was founded in the 90’s with the mission to educate the region’s youth and families through interactive play. They also have a new director. Michael Toeniskoetter has worked for Discovery Playhouse for almost to 4 years and has recently accepted this position. All who attend the ribbon cutting are asked to wear a mask. The ribbon cutting will be on Tuesday, November 10th from 10 – 10:30 a.m. If you would like to learn more about Discovery Playhouse or have questions about the ribbon cutting ceremony, contact Michael Toeniskoetter at executivedirector@discoveryplayhouse.org.

