First Friday with the Arts: Interactions with Space, Kory Twaddle

Friday, November 6, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM, as part of November First Friday, the Arts Council will host the opening reception for Interactions with Space, a solo exhibition by visual artist Kory Twaddle. The opening reception will be limited to Arts Council members as well as friend’s of the artist.

Kory was born in Marquette, Michigan, though she grew up in Lawton, Oklahoma, the gateway to the Southwest with its rugged landscape. “My artworks are records of the lived moment, of specific periods of time and particular spaces, of my own life. They consider how I move through and between familiar spaces such as my studio, home, and most-used daily routes of getting the mail, doing the laundry, and walking to the garage, as well as how places and routes change me. The pieces also include diagrams of and a route to your gallery space at Cape Girardeau, Missouri driving from Orange, California.”

The Visual Arts Cooperative will also be debuting new works in the Visual Arts Cooperative Gallery. Featured window exhibitors for October will be Marti Riley and Anita Dickerson.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is located at 16B N. Spanish St., in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Gallery hours are Tues – Friday 10:00 – 5:00 PM and Saturday 10:00 – 2:00 PM.