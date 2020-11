Nov. 3rd – 4th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 146 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 10 new probable cases, and 128 new recoveries. There are 3,166 confirmed cases and 146 probable cases. This brings the total to 3,312 cases with 2,820 recoveries, and 53 deaths in the county. 795 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,892 are in the City of Cape, and 625 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 744 cases (687 confirmed, 57 probable), 566 recoveries, 8 deaths

Perry – 1,026 cases (950 confirmed, 76 probable), 930 recoveries, 9 deaths

Scott – 1,708 cases, 1,240 recoveries, 27 deaths

Stoddard – 1,230 cases, 1,021 recoveries, 26 deaths

