Southeast’s Fall Commencement Ceremonies to Celebrate More Than 2,000 Graduates

Southeast Missouri State University will celebrate the graduation of 2,324 graduates from fall, summer and spring 2020 in ceremonies on Nov. 14 and Nov. 21. Ceremonies will be in the Show Me Center and be ticketed events for graduates and their families and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Southeast’s summer and spring 2020 commencement ceremonies were rescheduled to Nov. 14. The fall 2020 ceremony, originally scheduled for Dec. 19, was moved up to Nov. 21. Morning and afternoon ceremonies will be held on each day.

“I am so proud of how our students have persevered and succeeded during this challenging time. Faculty, staff and I are excited to celebrate the academic achievements and spirit of resilience in our students at these ceremonies,” said Southeast President Dr. Carlos Vargas. “We are looking forward to honoring our graduates and celebrating with their loved ones.”

In addition to moving the dates, other changes have been made to commencement activities to ensure the safety of all participants. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place for all attendees. Additionally, tickets are required to attend the ceremony. Due to capacity limits, each participating graduate can receive up to six tickets that they can distribute to family and friends. Seating is assigned to ensure social distancing.

To accommodate capacity limitations and meet the needs of family and friends who cannot attend in person, all ceremonies will be live-streamed. Visit semo.edu/commencement for the link.

Nov. 14 – Spring and Summer 2020

The Nov. 14 ceremonies will celebrate 1,624 students – 1,248 undergraduates, 342 master’s degree candidates and 34 specialist candidates — who graduated in spring and summer.

The 10 a.m. ceremony is for candidates in the College of Education, Health and Human Studies, and the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. The 2 p.m. ceremony is for candidates in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences; Harrison College of Business and Computing; and the Holland College of Arts and Media.

Dr. Lisa Bertrand, professor in the Department of Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education, will deliver the 10 a.m. address. Dr. Peter Gordon, professor in the Department of Marketing, will deliver the 2 p.m. address.

In total, 511 spring and summer students graduated with honors — 115 summa cum laude (3.9 to 4.0 cumulative grade point average); 159 magna cum laude (3.75 to 3.89 cumulative grade point average); 235 cum laude (3.5 to 3.74 cumulative grade point average.

Also recognized during the ceremony will be 38 students who graduated with a 4.0 grade point average and 47 Honors Scholars.

Nov. 21 – Fall 2020

The Nov. 21 ceremonies will celebrate 700 students – 580 undergraduates, 115 master’s degree candidates and five specialist candidates — who will be fall graduates.

The 10 a.m. ceremony is for candidates in the College of Education, Health and Human Studies, and the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. The 2 p.m. ceremony is for candidates in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences; Harrison College of Business and Computing; and the Holland College of Arts and Media.

Dr. Brad Deken, professor and chair, Department of Engineering and technology, will deliver the 10 a.m. address. Dr. Tamara Zellars Buck, professor and chair, Department of Mass Media, will deliver the 2 p.m. address.

In total, 184 students will graduate with honors — 48 will graduate summa cum laude (3.9 to 4.0 cumulative grade point average); 53 will graduate magna cum laude (3.75 to 3.89 cumulative grade point average); 84 will graduate cum laude (3.5 to 3.74 cumulative grade point average).

Also recognized during the ceremony will be 13 students graduating with a 4.0 grade point average and 13 Honors Scholars.

As these events approach, the University will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, and take necessary actions to protect the health and safety of the campus community. Details and updates on the ceremonies, including a link to a live stream, can be found at semo.edu/commencement.