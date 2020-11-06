Elkville man gets 7 years in prison after violating probation on forgery charge

An Elkville, Illinois, man was sentenced yesterday to seven years in state prison after he violated probation on a forgery charge that stemmed from his attempt in 2017 to use a fake $100 bill at a Carbondale bar. 67-year-old Willie Suggs pleaded guilty in 2017 to a Class 3 felony forgery charge. After his guilty plea, he was sentenced to 30 months of conditional discharge. In May of 2019, Suggs admitted to violating his conditional discharge order by committing theft. Suggs’ conditional discharge was revoked in August of 2019 and he was sentenced to two years of probation. Two months later, the state petitioned to revoke Suggs’ probation after he was charged with two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and two counts of theft. The court revoked Suggs’ probation and sentenced him on Thursday to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, to be followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

