Friday, November 6th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida motorist who was revving the engine of his Jeep on the main drag in Key West flashed a gun at another man who got annoyed and questioned the size of his genitalia. Toby Keaton of Coral Springs said that he was in his car in front of 21-year-old Dustin Allen Kouns’ Jeep when he heard Kouns racing his engine.

“You must have a small d**k,” Keaton is alleged to have said to Kouns. According to police, Kouns responded by swearing at Keaton. Kouns is then alleged to have pulled a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun.

Kouns was arrested on Halloween night and booked on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and dealing in stolen property. He was also charged with misdemeanor driving without a valid license.