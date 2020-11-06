Missouri State Parks announces grantees for Federal Recreational Trail Program grants

Missouri State Parks announced eight Missouri communities have been selected to receive more than $1 million in federal grants from the Federal Highway Administration to assist with the development of trails. The grants are part of the Recreational Trails Program, which can be used to develop, acquire and restore recreational trails and trailhead facilities.

“In today’s world, we see the importance of having a great network of trails,” said Mike Sutherland, Director of Missouri State Parks. “These grants will assist Missouri communities in improving existing trails and building new ones in order to provide Missourians with rich and diverse recreational opportunities.”

The following is a list of Recreational Trails Program recommended grant recipients, along with the projects and grant amounts:

Clay County Parks, Rocky Hollow Park Trail Development Project Phase I: $197,500.

Columbia Parks and Recreation, Perche Creek Trail Phase I – MKT to Gillespie Bridge Road: $250,000.

City of Piedmont, Piedmont Walk Trail Extension Phase 2: $89,469.

City of Winona, Lions Club Park Recreation Trail: $129,621.

City of Duquesne, Duquesne Memorial Trail: $96,886.

City of Cassville, Cassville South Park Trail Improvements: $53,101.

City of St. James, The St. James-Maramec Iron Works Bike Path Restroom Facility: $25,000.

Consolidated North County Levee District, Katy Trail Protection Project: $250,000.

For more information on Recreational Trails Program grants, contact mspgrants@dnr.mo.gov.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.