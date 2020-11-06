Nov. 5th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 38 new cases of COVID19 in the region. There are 35 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 2,003 cases, 1,271 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 156 (85 recoveries, 1 death)
Hardin: 63 (43 recoveries)
Johnson: 457 (288 recoveries)
Massac: 187 (103 recoveries, 2 deaths)
Pope: 45 (24 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 259 (191 recoveries, 1 death)
Union: 836 (537 recoveries, 21 deaths)