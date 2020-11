Nov. 6th – 8th Cape County COVID Update

Over the weekend, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 3 new COVID-19 related deaths, 237 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 23 new probable cases, and 86 new recoveries. There are 3,476 confirmed cases and 170 probable cases. This brings the total to 3,646 cases with 2,955 recoveries, and 56 deaths in the county. 878 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 2,072 are in the City of Cape, and 696 are in Jackson.

Friday Reports:

Bollinger – 773 cases (712 confirmed, 61 probable), 610 recoveries, 8 deaths

15 new confirmed

4 new probable

10 new recoveries

Perry – 1,165 cases (1,062 confirmed, 103 probable), 978 recoveries, 9 deaths

64 new confirmed

14 new probable

31 new recoveries

Scott – 1,796 cases, 1,351 recoveries, 33 deaths

45 new cases

111 new recoveries

Stoddard – 1,295 cases, 1,063 recoveries, 27 deaths

1 new death

41 new cases

24 new recoveries