Nov. 7th – 9th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 113 new cases of COVID19 in the region since Saturday. Alexander County has 13 new cases, Hardin County has 8, Johnson County has 37, Massac County has 21, Pope County has 2, Pulaski County has 15, and Union County has 17. There are 25 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 2,176 cases, 1,324 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 177 (92 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 74 (47 recoveries)

Johnson: 517 (303 recoveries)

Massac: 221 (111 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 48 (26 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 277 (194 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 862 (551 recoveries, 21 deaths)