Nov. 9th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 4 new COVID-19 related deaths, 110 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2 new probable cases, and 78 new recoveries. There are 3,586 confirmed cases and 172 probable cases. This brings the total to 3,758 cases with 3,033 recoveries, and 60 deaths in the county. 895 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 2,147 are in the City of Cape, and 716 are in Jackson.

Saturday – Monday Reports:

Bollinger – 794 cases (731 confirmed, 63 probable), 635 recoveries, 8 deaths

19 new confirmed

2 new probable

25 new recoveries

Perry – 1,253 cases (1,144 confirmed, 109 probable), 1,019 recoveries, 9 deaths

82 new confirmed

6 new probable

41 new recoveries

Scott – 1,890 cases, 1,351 recoveries, 33 deaths

94 new cases

Stoddard – 1,381 cases, 1,094 recoveries, 29 deaths

2 new deaths

86 new cases

31 new recoveries