Tuesday, November 10th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Authorities arrested a woman in Georgia after she tried to convince restaurant workers that she was an FBI agent and should get free food. Even when police officers arrived, the woman apparently continued to claim she was a federal agent.

Kimberly George Ragsdale reportedly attempted to get free food from a Chick-fil-A by pretending to be an FBI agent. Employees were apparently not convinced and called 9-1-1 to report the woman. This is also reportedly not the first time she’s attempted to get free food and has threatened to arrest employees when they don’t provide the food.

When officers arrived, Ragsdale reportedly continued to claim that she was a federal agent. She allegedly told officers that she had no identification because her credentials were electronic only.

Officers placed Ragsdale in handcuffs and arrested her. She reportedly pretended to talk to a supposed radio in her shirt, reporting that she was being arrested and that the FBI needed to send someone to the Rockmart Police Department.