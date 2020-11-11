Hearing conducted for second murder suspect

A second suspect in the murder of an elderly Morehouse resident was ordered bound over for trial. A preliminary hearing was conducted for 27-year-old Rayshand Lyons, who is charged with first degree murder, first degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child. Lyons, along with Ashley Riggins, are charged in the murder of 73-year-old Dottie Lutes, whose body was discovered Aug. 3 in a field in Charleston. A probable cause statement reports that Lyons said they had initially planned to take money and a firearm from Lutes. He told officers that during the robbery Riggins struck her grandmother with a blade multiple times and admitted to also stabbing the woman with a small knife and knocking her to the floor as the two women fought. Lyons also detailed how they removed the woman from the house and taking her to Charleston, where they abandoned the body. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

